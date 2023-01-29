Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona - Finish, 11 a.m., NBC
• ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., CBS
• Boston U. at Lehigh, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Wichita St. at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 11 a.m., USA
• Georgetown at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1
• Drake at Belmont, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• South Florida at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Memphis at Tulsa, 4 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Alabama, noon, ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• Villanova at UConn, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Tulane at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Notre Dame at NC State, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Missouri at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN
• Saint Joseph's at Richmond, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Mississippi at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN
• Kansas St. at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, 2 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Indiana at Memphis, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• New Orleans at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., FOX
• AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:30 p.m., CBS
NHL
• Washington at Toronto, 4 p.m., NHLN
PHF HOCKEY
• All-Star Game: From Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2
RODEO
• PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 2 p.m., CBS
• PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, 7 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
• World of X Games: Day 3, noon (ABC), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NC Central at Norfolk St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Jackson St. at Southern U., 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
