Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wisconsin at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Lehigh at Lafayette College, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Ohio State at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., BTN
• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Navy at Bucknell, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Houston at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Duquesne at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Houston at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Florida, noon, SECN
• Boston College at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ACCN
• George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• California at Arizona. 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Iowa State at Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN
• Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN
• UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Michigan at Northwestern, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at Arizona State, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
NBA
• Boston at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Portland at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX
• Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon, CBS
• Green Bay at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m., FM-107.3
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Presbyterian at North Carolina-Asheville, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Howard at Norfolk State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
