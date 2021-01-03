Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wisconsin at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

• Lehigh at Lafayette College, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Ohio State at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., BTN

• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Navy at Bucknell, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Houston at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Clemson at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Duquesne at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Houston at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, ESPN2

• Texas A&M at Florida, noon, SECN

• Boston College at North Carolina State, 1 p.m., ACCN

• George Washington at Fordham, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• California at Arizona. 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Iowa State at Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Georgia at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN

• Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN

• UCLA at Oregon, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Michigan at Northwestern, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN

• Stanford at Arizona State, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA

• Boston at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBATV

• Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Portland at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX

• Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon, CBS

• Green Bay at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

Today on radio

NFL

• Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m., FM-107.3

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Presbyterian at North Carolina-Asheville, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Howard at Norfolk State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Colorado State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

