Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Clemson at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth, noon, NBCSN
• Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN
• TCU at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Miami at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FOX
• Auburn at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• UCF at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Rhode Island at Dayton, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Robert Morris at Wright State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon at Southern California, 4:30 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Iowa State at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Creighton at DePaul, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
