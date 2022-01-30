Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, 11 a.m., NBC
• AMA Arenacross Series: Round 4, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• AMA Arenacross Series: Round 5, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., CBS
• Cincinnati at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Fordham at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA
• Marquette at Providence, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• Minnesota at Wisconsin, noon, BTN
• Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m., USA
• Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• New Orleans at McNeese St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado at Washington St., 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Richmond at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at LSU, 1 p.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN
• Duke at Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Southern Cal at Oregon, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• NC State at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Arizona at Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., SECN
• DePaul at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Missouri at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Ohio St., 4 p.m., BTN
• Denver at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Arizona at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
NFL
• AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2 p.m., CBS
• NFC Championship: San Francisco at LA Rams, 5:30 p.m., FOX
NHL
• Seattle at NY Rangers, noon, NHLN
TENNIS
• ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, 9 a.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m., FS1
• West Virginia at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN
• TCU at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Norfolk St. at NC Central, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
