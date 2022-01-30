Bengals 012922

Bengals fans get to watch Cincinnati play in its first AFC championship game since 1988 when it plays at the Kansas City Chiefs today. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, 11 a.m., NBC

• AMA Arenacross Series: Round 4, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• AMA Arenacross Series: Round 5, 9 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Ohio St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., CBS

• Cincinnati at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Fordham at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA

• Marquette at Providence, 11:30 a.m., FS1

• Minnesota at Wisconsin, noon, BTN

• Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• George Mason at UMass, 1 p.m., USA

• Loyola (Maryland) at Bucknell, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• New Orleans at McNeese St., 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Colorado at Washington St., 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

• Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Richmond at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Kentucky at LSU, 1 p.m., SECN

• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN

• Duke at Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Southern Cal at Oregon, 2 p.m., PAC-12N

• NC State at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Arizona at Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• South Florida at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., SECN

• DePaul at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Missouri at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Rutgers at Ohio St., 4 p.m., BTN

• Denver at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Arizona at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

NFL

• AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2 p.m., CBS

• NFC Championship: San Francisco at LA Rams, 5:30 p.m., FOX

NHL

• Seattle at NY Rangers, noon, NHLN

TENNIS

• ATP: The Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal, Final, 9 a.m., ESPN2

--

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Duke at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m., FS1

• West Virginia at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

• TCU at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Norfolk St. at NC Central, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

