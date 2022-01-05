Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• DePaul at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Nebraska at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
• VCU at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Golden State at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Utah at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., TNT
SPEED SKATING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's 3000m and Men's 5000m, 5 p.m., USA
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.