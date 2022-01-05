Warriors 010422

Stephen Curry, left, and the Golden State Warriors play at the Dallas Mavericks tonight. [JEFF CHIU/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• DePaul at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Nebraska at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

• VCU at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Penn St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

• Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• North Carolina at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Texas Tech at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Golden State at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Utah at Denver, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., TNT

SPEED SKATING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's 3000m and Men's 5000m, 5 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS

