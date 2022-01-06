Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• UT-Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1
• Long Beach St. at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• UAB at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington St. at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
• SMU at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Utah, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Penn St. at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short, 4 p.m., USA
• U.S. Championships: Women's Short, 7:30 p.m., USA
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• NIBC: Legacy Early College (South Carolina) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana), noon, ESPNU
• NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kansas) vs. Montverde (Florida), 4 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• LA Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Serie A: Napoli at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
