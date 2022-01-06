Chris Paul 010522

Chris Paul (3) and the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. [GERALD HERBERT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• UT-Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• New Hampshire at Vermont, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1

• Long Beach St. at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• UAB at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Washington St. at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1

• SMU at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Washington at Utah, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern Cal at California, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Pittsburgh at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Penn St. at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short, 4 p.m., USA

• U.S. Championships: Women's Short, 7:30 p.m., USA

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• NIBC: Legacy Early College (South Carolina) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana), noon, ESPNU

• NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kansas) vs. Montverde (Florida), 4 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• LA Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

• Serie A: Napoli at Juventus, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

