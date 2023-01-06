Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• W. Michigan at Toledo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Detroit Mercy at Wright St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Akron at Ball St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Stanford at California, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Columbia at Princeton, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Michigan St. at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), 4 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
NBA
• Brooklyn at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., and 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Missouri, 11 a.m., CBS
• Texas at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at UConn, 11 a.m., FOX
• St. John's at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1
• Davidson at VCU, 11 a.m., USA
• Kentucky at Alabama, noon, ESPN
• Georgia at Florida, noon, SECN
• Wisconsin at Illinois, 12:30 p.m., EPSN2
• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., CBS
• Iowa St. at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1
• UMass at George Washington, 1 p.m., USA
• Michigan at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3 p.m., CBS
• Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Murray St. at Drake, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SECN
• Utah St. at Boise St., 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Appalachian St. at James Madison, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Butler at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FOX
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 3 p.m., NBC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• 2023 All-American Bowl: East vs. West, noon, NBC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• NLL: Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPNU
NFL FOOTBALL
• Kansas City at Oakland, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
• Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky at Alabama, noon, FM-93.9
• Stetson at North Alabama, 7:15 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., FM-94.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
