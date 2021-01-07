D'Mitrik Trice basketball

D'Mitrik Trice and the Wisconsin Badgers will play the Indiana Hoosiers at 6 p.m. tonight on FS1. [AL GOLDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Al Goldis - freelancer, FR11125 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1

• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Brigham Young at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

• Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

• Southern California at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1

• Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Washington State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maryland at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN

• Miami at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

• Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• College Football Awards: 2020 Honors, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

