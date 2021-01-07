Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1
• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Brigham Young at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Southern California at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
• Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN
• Miami at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Awards: 2020 Honors, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, midnight, TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
