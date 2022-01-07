Montana State FB 010622

Brent Vigen and Montana State faces North Dakota State for the FCS national title on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. [TOMMY MARTINO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8 p.m., SHO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Kent St. at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Xavier at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Washington St. at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Centenary at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, 3:30 p.m., USA

• U.S. Championships: Women's Free, 7 p.m., NBC

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana), 8 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

NBA

• Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Wichita St. at Houston, 11 a.m., CBS

• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• UConn at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FOX

• St. John's at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1

• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA

• Virginia at North Carolina, noon, ESPN

• Texas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., CBS

• Tulsa at UCF, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Villanova at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

• VCU at La Salle, 1 p.m., USA

• Michigan St. at Michigan, 1:30 p.m., FOX

• Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

• Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBS

• Kansas at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• South Florida at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Tennessee at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Louisville at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Saint Mary's at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN2

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Figure Skating Championships, 3 p.m., NBC

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• All-Star Game, noon, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS1

• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Lagun, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

• Jacksonville State at UNA, 8 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Jacksonville State at UNA, 5:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

