Today on TV
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kent St. at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Xavier at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Princeton at Columbia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington St. at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Oregon at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Centenary at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, 3:30 p.m., USA
• U.S. Championships: Women's Free, 7 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• NIBC: Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) vs. La Lumiere (Indiana), 8 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Cup Semifinal; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wichita St. at Houston, 11 a.m., CBS
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FOX
• St. John's at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1
• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., USA
• Virginia at North Carolina, noon, ESPN
• Texas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., CBS
• Tulsa at UCF, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• VCU at La Salle, 1 p.m., USA
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
• Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBS
• Kansas at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• South Florida at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisville at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Saint Mary's at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Figure Skating Championships, 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• All-Star Game, noon, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Lagun, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Jacksonville State at UNA, 8 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jacksonville State at UNA, 5:30 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
