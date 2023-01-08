Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Northwestern at Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1
• Ohio St. at Maryland, noon, ESPN
• SMU at UCF, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Houston at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Fordham at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Georgia at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Mississippi St., noon, ESPN2
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, noon, SECN
• Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SECN
• Alabama at Auburn, 4 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, 1 p.m., ABC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, 3 p.m., NBC
NBA
• Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Monday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1, 5 p.m., TENNIS
