Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, 6:55 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., USA
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, 8:30 a.m., USA
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• GEICO National Championship Tournament: Final, 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 5 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., USA
CFL
• Montreal at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, 7 a.m. (USA) and noon (NBA)
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
1 p.m.
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, 3 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts,7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Oakland at Seattle, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., Bally Spots Southeast
• Boston at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 7 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Phoenix at Chicago, noon, ESPN
• WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.