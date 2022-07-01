Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, 6:55 a.m. and 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., USA

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, 8:30 a.m., USA

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• GEICO National Championship Tournament: Final, 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 5 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 11 a.m., USA

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., USA

CFL

• Montreal at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, 7 a.m. (USA) and noon (NBA)

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

1 p.m.

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, 3 p.m., NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts,7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Oakland at Seattle, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., Bally Spots Southeast

• Boston at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 7 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Chicago, noon, ESPN

• WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, 2 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

