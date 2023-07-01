Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, 9:25 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 12:30 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, 4 p.m., USA
BOXING
• Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin (Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
CFL
• Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, 7 a.m., NBC
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Second Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, 1 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon (FS1), 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• NY Yankees at St. Louis, 1 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX
• Arizona at LA Angels, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, 9 p.m., FS1
• USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising, 10 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: England vs. Portugal (Taped), 4 p.m., CBSSN
• NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Mallorca-ATP Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, 7 p.m. NBC
WNBA
• Connecticut at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ABC
• Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 1 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago, 4:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Boston at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Arizona at LA Angels, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at NY Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Final Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, 1 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., FOX
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, 6 p.m., FOX
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, 8 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, 11 a.m., CNBC
WNBA
• Washington at Dallas, 2 p.m., ABC
• New York at Seattle, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles (Taped), 1 a.m., USA
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 115 miles, 7 a.m., USA
MLB
• Washington at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• LA Angels at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Summer League, 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (ESPN)
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, 5 a.m. and noon, ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
