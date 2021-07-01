Bogdan Bogdanovic basketball

Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks look to take a 3-2 series lead when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals at 7:30 tonight on TNT. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

ESPYS

• ESPYS Nomination Special, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• Texas at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Philadelphia (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, 8 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.