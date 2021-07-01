Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux, 100 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
ESPYS
• ESPYS Nomination Special, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Texas at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Philadelphia (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, 8 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.