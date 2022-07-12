Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, 92 miles, Morzine to Megève, France, 7 a.m., USA
GIRL'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Nike Girls EYBL Championships (U-16 Championship), 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Nike Girls EYBL Championships (U-17 Championship), 1 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Regional Coverage: Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Boston vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Detroit vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Phoenix vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m., NBATV
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Spain, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The America Cup First Round: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group B, 3:55 p.m., FS1
• The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Peru, Group B, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WORLD GAMES
• Softball, Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Softball, Semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20, FM-93.9
