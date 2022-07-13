Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 93 miles, Albertville to Col du Granon, France, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Detroit at Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Miami vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: K League All-Stars vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m., ESPN
• The Brazil Cup: Atlético Mineiro vs. Flamengo, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 7:20 p.m., FS2
• MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m., NBATV
WORLD GAMES
• Softball: Bronze Medal Game, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Softball: Gold Medal Game, 8 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.