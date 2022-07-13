Mets Braves Baseball

Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves close out their series against the Mets on Wednesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, 93 miles, Albertville to Col du Granon, France, 7 a.m., USA

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Detroit at Kansas City, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Washington vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Toronto vs. Utah, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Miami vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER 

• Club Friendly: K League All-Stars vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., CBSSN

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC, 7 p.m., ESPN

• The Brazil Cup: Atlético Mineiro vs. Flamengo, Round of 16 - Leg 2, 7:20 p.m., FS2

• MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Group C, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group C, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA 

• Connecticut at Indiana, 11 a.m., NBATV

WORLD GAMES

• Softball: Bronze Medal Game, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Softball: Gold Medal Game, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9

