Max Scherzer baseball

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher for the National League team in tonight's All-Star Game at 7 p.m. on FOX. [DERRICK TUSKAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16, El Pas de la Casa (in Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN

MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL

• Exhibition: Argentina vs. U.S., 5 p.m., NBCSN

• Exhibition: Australia vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

MLB

• All-Star Game: American League at National League, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Basketball Pro Day, 7 p.m., ESPN2

RUGBY

• State of Orgin: Queensland at South Wales, 5 a.m. Wednesday, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, Group D, 6 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada, Group D, 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, London/Gateshead, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Today on Radio

MLB

• All-Star Game: American League at National League, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

