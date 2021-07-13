Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16, El Pas de la Casa (in Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 105 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Argentina vs. U.S., 5 p.m., NBCSN
• Exhibition: Australia vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
MLB
• All-Star Game: American League at National League, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Basketball Pro Day, 7 p.m., ESPN2
RUGBY
• State of Orgin: Queensland at South Wales, 5 a.m. Wednesday, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Panama, Group D, 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Grenada, Group D, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, London/Gateshead, 1 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• All-Star Game: American League at National League, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.