Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to even the NBA Finals at two games apiece by getting past Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, which will be at 8 tonight on ABC. [PAUL SANCYA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

NBA

• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 4, 8 p.m., ABC

RUGBY

• State of Orgin: Queensland at South Wales, 5 a.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, Group A, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group A, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, 6 p.m., ESPN

