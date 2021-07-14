Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17, Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col de Portet), 111 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
NBA
• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 4, 8 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
• State of Orgin: Queensland at South Wales, 5 a.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. El Salvador, Group A, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Group A, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 3 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• All-Star Game: Team USA vs. Team WNBA, 6 p.m., ESPN
