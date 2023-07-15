Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, 11 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, 2 p.m., USA
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), 9 p.m., SHO
CFL
• Calgary at Saskatchewan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, 9 a.m. (GOLF) and 11 a.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship: Second Round, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round (Taped), 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon and 9 p.m. (FS1) and 2:30 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• San Diego at Philadelphia (Game 1), noon, MLBN
• Cleveland at Texas, 3 p.m., FS1
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
• Detroit at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Charlotte vs. Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, 3:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Washington vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Boston vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Denver vs. New York, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• USL Championship: Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C., 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN
• ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
8:30 p.m.
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, 1:30 p.m., USA
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 94 miles, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil (Taped), 1 a.m., USA
GOLF
• DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, 9 a.m. (GOLF) and 11 a.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship: Final Round, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Detroit at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at LA Angels, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 4:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Consolation Game, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, Final, 7 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, 8 a.m., ESPN
• WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, 9 a.m., CNBC
--
Sunday on radio
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 110 miles, Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc (Taped), 1 a.m., USA
MLB
• Minnesota at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Summer League, 8 p.m., ESPN
