Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 4 p.m., USA
• NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, 9 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France, 2 p.m., USA
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, 3 a.m., USA
• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, noon, golf
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 4 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Denver, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Miami vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, 3:45 p.m., FS2
• The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 1 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., USA
WNBA
• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 11 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m., USA
• Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, 7 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France, 7 a.m., USA
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, 4 a.m. (USA), 6 a.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, 3 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 10 a.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (Featherweights), 1 p.m., ABC
MLB
• Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: Final Round, 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPN), 7 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TBT BASKETBALL
• Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Jackson vs. Always Us, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Hoopville vs. YGC, 5 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: World Championships, Day 2 - Early Session, 2 p.m., NBC
• USATF: World Championships, Day 2 - Evening Session, 7 p.m. (USA), 8 p.m. (NBC)
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
