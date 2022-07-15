Mets Braves Baseball

Kenley Jansen and the Atlanta Braves continue their series against the Washington Nationals on Friday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 4 p.m., USA

• NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, 9 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• WBO Top Rank: Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla (Junior-Welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 120 miles, Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, France, 2 p.m., USA

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Old Course, 3 a.m., USA

• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, noon, golf

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS2), 4 p.m. (FS1)

MLB 

• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Denver, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League: Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Miami vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC, 6:30 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Querétaro at Juárez, 9 p.m., FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Norway, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• The America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group B, 3:45 p.m., FS2

• The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Venezuela, Group B, 6:50 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• World Championships: Day 1 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., USA

WNBA

• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 11 a.m., USA

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Crayon 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1:30 p.m., USA

• Camping World: The SRX Series, I-55 Raceway, 7 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, 121 miles, Saint-Étienne to Mende, France, 7 a.m., USA

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Old Course, 4 a.m. (USA), 6 a.m. (NBC)

• LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, 3 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood 5 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 10 a.m., ESPN

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (Featherweights), 1 p.m., ABC

MLB

• Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX

NBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: Final Round, 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPN), 7 p.m. (ESPN), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Spain, Group B, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TBT BASKETBALL

• Peacock Nation vs. Autism Army, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Jackson vs. Always Us, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Hoopville vs. YGC, 5 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: World Championships, Day 2 - Early Session, 2 p.m., NBC

• USATF: World Championships, Day 2 - Evening Session, 7 p.m. (USA), 8 p.m. (NBC)

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.