Miles Robinson USA soccer

Miles Robinson and the United States men's national team continue their CONCACAF Gold Cup schedule with a game against Martinique at 9 tonight on FS1. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 81 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

