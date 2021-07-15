Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 81 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round, Royal St. George's, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
