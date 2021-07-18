Boston Red Sox baseball

Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox look to topple the rival New York Yankees at 6 tonight on ESPN, ESPN2 and FM-93.9. [FRANK FRANKLIN II]

 Frank Franklin II - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 2: From Las Vegas, 2 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL

• Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., 8 p.m., NBCSN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, 3 a.m. (GOLF) and 6 a.m. (NBC)

• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon and 3 p.m. (FS2) and 12:30 pm. (FS1)

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• San Diego at Washington, noon, TBS

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

RUGBY

• MLR: Rugby ATL at New England, 6 p.m., FS1

SAILING

• Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 2, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC, 1 p.m., ESPN

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, 4 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, 9 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, 9 p.m., FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• TBT: HBCUnited vs. Armored Athlete, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• TBT: Aftershocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew, 3 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• ATL: The American Track League, 3 p.m., ESPN2

X GAMES

• X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, noon, ABC

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT: TBD, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• TBT: TBD, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Monday on Radio

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

