Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 2: From Las Vegas, 2 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
MEN'S FIBA BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., 8 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, 3 a.m. (GOLF) and 6 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon and 3 p.m. (FS2) and 12:30 pm. (FS1)
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• San Diego at Washington, noon, TBS
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
RUGBY
• MLR: Rugby ATL at New England, 6 p.m., FS1
SAILING
• Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 2, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC, 1 p.m., ESPN
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, 4 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, 9 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, 9 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TBT: HBCUnited vs. Armored Athlete, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: Aftershocks vs. Omaha Blue Crew, 3 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL: The American Track League, 3 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
• X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, noon, ABC
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT: TBD, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: TBD, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday on Radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
