Belgium soccer team

Dries Mertens, right, and Jan Vertonghen of Belgium look for another victory at the European Championship when they play Italy in a quarterfinal at 1:30 this afternoon on ESPN. [LLUIS GENE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2

AUTO RACING.

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, 5 p.m., NBCSN

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

• National Championship: TBD, 1 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, 6 p.m., FS2

• Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, 8:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

WNBA

• Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m., (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1

• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, 4 p.m., NBC

MEN'S LACROSSE

• PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, 11 a.m., NBC

• PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, 2 p.m., NBC

MLB

• San Diego at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1

• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC, 4 p.m., ESPN

• USL: Sacramento at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS1

• Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

--

Saturday on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

