Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING.
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, 5 p.m., NBCSN
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
• National Championship: TBD, 1 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, 6 p.m., FS2
• Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, 8:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)
WNBA
• Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Today on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 8, Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m., (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1
• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, 4 p.m., NBC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, 11 a.m., NBC
• PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, 2 p.m., NBC
MLB
• San Diego at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC, 4 p.m., ESPN
• USL: Sacramento at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., FS1
• Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
