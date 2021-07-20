Milwaukee Bucks basketball

P.J. Tucker (left), Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks can clinch the NBA championship with a win over the Phoenix Suns at 8 tonight on ABC. [ROSS D. FRANKLIN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

Today on TV

MLB

• L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6, 8 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, 6 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, 6 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, 8:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Grenada, Group D, Orlando, 8:30 p.m., FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT: Florida TNT vs. Eberlein Drive, Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. AfterShocks, Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

