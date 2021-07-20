Today on TV
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 6, 8 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, Group C, 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, 6 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras vs. Qatar, Group D, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Grenada, Group D, Orlando, 8:30 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT: Florida TNT vs. Eberlein Drive, Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. AfterShocks, Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
