Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, 4 a.m. (GOLF), 8:30 a.m. (GOLF)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, 6 a.m. (GOLF), 10:30 a.m. (GOLF)
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Houston (doubleheader), noon (MLBN), 5:30 (MLBN)
• Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Austria, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The America Cup First Round: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Group B, 6:45 p.m., FS2
• The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 7 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., USA
WNBA
• New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m., NBATV
• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV
