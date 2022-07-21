All Star Game Baseball

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers begin the second half of the season against the Giants on Thursday. [THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, 89 miles, 7 a.m., USA

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, 4 a.m. (GOLF), 8:30 a.m. (GOLF)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, 6 a.m. (GOLF), 10:30 a.m. (GOLF)

• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Houston (doubleheader), noon (MLBN), 5:30 (MLBN)

• Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN

• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Championship: Germany vs. Austria, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• The America Cup First Round: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Group B, 6:45 p.m., FS2

• The America Cup First Round: Brazil vs. Peru, Group B, 6:50 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• World Championships: Day 7 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., USA

WNBA

• New York at Washington, 10:30 a.m., NBATV

• Atlanta at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., NBATV

• Indiana at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.