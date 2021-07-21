Today on TV
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, 4 a.m. Thursday
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• Pittsburgh at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at Atlanta (makeup game), 4:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• NHL Expansion Draft, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
• USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS: L.A. FC at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• San Diego at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
• San Diego at Atlanta (makeup game), 4:20 p.m., FM-93.9
