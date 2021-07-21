Ozzie Albies baseball

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres for a doubleheader Wednesday, with games at 11:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. on Bally Sports South. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, 4 a.m. Thursday

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

• N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• Pittsburgh at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• San Diego at Atlanta (makeup game), 4:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• NHL Expansion Draft, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

• USL: New Mexico United at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• MLS: L.A. FC at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• San Diego at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9

• San Diego at Atlanta (makeup game), 4:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.