Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 6:55 a.m. (ESPNU) and 10:55 a.m. (ESPN2)
• W Series: Qualifying, 12:15 p.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tires Delivers 200, 5:30 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, 117 miles, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, First Round, 2 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Semifinals, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MLB
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Houston at Seattle, 9 p.n., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Juventus vs. Guadalajara, 9:55 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship: Sweden vs. Belgium, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Hamburg-WTA Semifinals; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 8 - Evening Session, 7:30 p.m., USA
WNBA
• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
X GAMES
• Summer X Games 2022, 8 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 8:30 p.m., USA
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, 11 a.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., USA
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, 3 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, 4 p.m., USA
• Camping World: The SRX Series, 7 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, 7 a.m., NBC
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, 8 a.m. (GOLF) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS1
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Waters vs. Team Read, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Glynn, 2 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Houston at Seattle, 3 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 6 p.m., FOX
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at Oakland, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship: Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 9 - Morning Session, 1 p.m., NBC
• World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., CNBC
X GAMES
• X Games 2022, noon (ABC) and 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.