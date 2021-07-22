Atlanta Braves baseball

Brian Snitker (left), Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves begin a four-game series at Philadelphia at 6:05 tonight on Bally Sports Southeast and FM-93.9. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• Texas at Detroit, noon, MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

OLYMPICS

• Men's soccer: Japan vs. South Africa, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Men's soccer: Brazil vs. Germany, 6:30 a.m., USA

RUGBY

• NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, 4:30 a.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

