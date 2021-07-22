Today on TV
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, First Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• Texas at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
OLYMPICS
• Men's soccer: Japan vs. South Africa, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Men's soccer: Brazil vs. Germany, 6:30 a.m., USA
RUGBY
• NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, 4:30 a.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Seattle FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Mifel Open, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.