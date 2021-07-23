Today on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Fremantle at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8 p.m., SHO
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Benson vs. Team Ohlmiller, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Douty vs. Team O'Donnell, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL
• NHL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2
OLYMPICS
• Opening Ceremony, 6 a.m., NBC
• Cycling: Men's road race, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Women's water polo: U.S. vs. Japan, 11 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 3 a.m., FS2
• NRL: Melbourne at North Queensland, 5 a.m., FS2
TBT
• TBT: Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
• TBT: Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Mifel Open, Semifinals, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 3: From Las Vegas, noon, CBS
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, 4 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: TBA, 11 a.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., FS1
OLYMPICS
• Multiple sports, 1 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., NBC, NBCSN and USA
• Swimming finals and beach volleyball qualifying, 7 p.m., NBC
• Softball: U.S. vs. Australia, 7 p.m., CNBC
• 3x3 Basketball, cycling and skateboarding, 7 p.m., USA
TBT
• TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Forces of Seoul, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TBT: House of 'Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9
