J.D. Martinez baseball

J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox look to continue a strong season when they host the New York Yankees tonight at 6 on MLB Network and at 3 p.m. Saturday on FS1. [JOSHUA BESSEX/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Joshua Bessex - freelancer, FRE171816 AP

Today on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• AFL: Fremantle at Sydney, 10:30 p.m., FS2

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, 8 p.m., SHO

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Benson vs. Team Ohlmiller, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Douty vs. Team O'Donnell, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

• Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NHL

• NHL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2

OLYMPICS

• Opening Ceremony, 6 a.m., NBC

• Cycling: Men's road race, 6:30 p.m., USA

• Women's water polo: U.S. vs. Japan, 11 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, 3 a.m., FS2

• NRL: Melbourne at North Queensland, 5 a.m., FS2

TBT

• TBT: Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

• TBT: Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Mifel Open, Semifinals, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Saturday on TV

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 3: From Las Vegas, noon, CBS

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Third Round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, 4 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: TBA, 11 a.m., FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, 9:30 p.m., FS1

OLYMPICS

• Multiple sports, 1 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., NBC, NBCSN and USA

• Swimming finals and beach volleyball qualifying, 7 p.m., NBC

• Softball: U.S. vs. Australia, 7 p.m., CNBC

• 3x3 Basketball, cycling and skateboarding, 7 p.m., USA

TBT

• TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Forces of Seoul, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• TBT: House of 'Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs, First Round, 1 p.m., ESPN

Saturday on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9

