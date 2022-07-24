Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 10 a.m., CBSSN
• NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, 2 p.m., USA
• NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, 3 p.m., FOX
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, noon, CBS
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, 9 a.m., USA
• UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, 2 p.m., CNBC
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, 8 a.m., CNBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
• The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB
• The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 10 a.m., MLBN
• L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at L.A. Galaxy, 8:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, noon, ESPN
• West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Gstaad-ATP Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Hamburg-ATP Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition, 6 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, 7 p.m., CNBC
• World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, 8 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Dallas at Indiana, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Atlanta at Seattle, 5 p.m., NBATV
X GAMES
• Summer X Games 2022, noon, ABC
--
Today on radio
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• The America Cup, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
• Round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Round of 16, 9 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
