Today on TV
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale: West Coast Elite 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Midwest Basketball 17U vs. Strive for Greatness 17U, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Geico Las Vegas Big Time Finale: Oakland Soldiers 16U vs. Paul George Elite 16U, 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at NY Mets, 6 p.m., TBS
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: Day 2, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: FC Barcelona vs. Juventus, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Club América, 9:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship: England vs. Sweden, Semifinal, 1:30 P.M., ESPN2
• The America Cup: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Semifinal, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
• Dayton Regional: Men of Mackey vs. TMT, Round of 32, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Dayton Regional: Golden Eagles vs. Red Scare, Round of 32, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
