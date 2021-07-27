Today on TV

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

• Alliance Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National, Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Baily Sports South

RODEO

• PBR, The Last Cowboy Standing, Round 2 & Championship Round, Cheyenne, Wyo., 9 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa do Brasil, Fluminense at Criciúma, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS2

OLYMPICS

• 3x3 basketball, 7:30 a.m., USA

• Archery, Individual Preliminary Rounds, 9:45 p.m.

• Men's Beach Volleyball (Pool C): U.S. vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m., USA

• Women's Gymnastics (Team Final), 7 p.m., NBC

• Men's and Women's Rowing, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Softball, Gold-Medal Game, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Swimming, Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

• Women's Table Tennis (Quarterfinals), 8 p.m., USA

• Women's Water Polo (Group B): U.S. vs. Italy, 11:35 p.m., NBC

TBT BASKETBALL

• TBT, Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN

• TBT, The Money Team vs. Carmen's Crew, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Birmingham at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., FM-103.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.