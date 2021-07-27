Today on TV
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
• Alliance Fastpitch All Star Game: American vs. National, Oklahoma City, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Baily Sports South
RODEO
• PBR, The Last Cowboy Standing, Round 2 & Championship Round, Cheyenne, Wyo., 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa do Brasil, Fluminense at Criciúma, Round of 16 1st Leg, 5 p.m., FS2
OLYMPICS
• 3x3 basketball, 7:30 a.m., USA
• Archery, Individual Preliminary Rounds, 9:45 p.m.
• Men's Beach Volleyball (Pool C): U.S. vs. Switzerland, 7 p.m., USA
• Women's Gymnastics (Team Final), 7 p.m., NBC
• Men's and Women's Rowing, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Softball, Gold-Medal Game, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Swimming, Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
• Women's Table Tennis (Quarterfinals), 8 p.m., USA
• Women's Water Polo (Group B): U.S. vs. Italy, 11:35 p.m., NBC
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT, Blue Collar U vs. Category 5, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN
• TBT, The Money Team vs. Carmen's Crew, Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Birmingham at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., FM-103.9
