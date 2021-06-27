Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit, 11 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, 1 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, 4 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• PBA Tour Finals: Championship, 3 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights), 5 p.m., FS1
• PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), 7 p.m., FOX
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Final, 7 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show, 11 a.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, noon, TBS
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Oakland at San Francisco, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
PARALYMPICS
• U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials, 12:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, 4 p.m., FOX
• Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, Group B, 4 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC, 7 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, 6 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., WNBA
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series: Championship series, Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State/Texas winner, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 3, Lorient to Pontivy, 114 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Western Conference Final: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5, 8:10 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Spain, Round of 16, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA European Championship: France vs. Switzerland, Round of 16, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Group A, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 5 a.m. (ESPN) and 10:30 a.m. (ESPN2)
