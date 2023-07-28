featured Sports on TV, Radio: July 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brian Snitker and the Braves begin a three-game series against the Brewers on Friday. CHARLES KRUPA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• Formula 1: Practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2• Formula 1: Qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, 4 p.m., USABOXING• Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, 8 p.m., CBSSNGOLF• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF• U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, 1 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL• Little League Softball World Series: Regional, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., ESPNMLB• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• Tampa Bay at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBNMEN'S SOCCER• CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC, 6 p.m., FS2WOMEN'S SOCCER• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, 3:30 a.m., FS1• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, 6 a.m., FS1TENNIS• Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS• Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNISWNBA• Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m., ION--Today on radio• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9 Stop watching this discussion. 