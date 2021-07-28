Nelson Cruz baseball

Nelson Cruz and the Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees at 6 tonight on ESPN. [TONY DEJAK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Tony Dejak - staff, AP

Today on TV

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• Oakland at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

OLYMPICS

• 3x3 Basketball: Men's and women's gold and bronze medal games, 7:10 a.m., USA

• Beach volleyball: USA vs. Kenya, 7 p.m., USA

• Rowing and 3x3 Basketball finals: 11 a.m., NBC

• Rowing: Finals, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Soccer: France vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Swimming and men's gymnastics: 7 p.m., NBC

• Water polo: USA vs. Hungary, 6 p.m., USA

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

• TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

