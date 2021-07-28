Today on TV
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• Oakland at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
OLYMPICS
• 3x3 Basketball: Men's and women's gold and bronze medal games, 7:10 a.m., USA
• Beach volleyball: USA vs. Kenya, 7 p.m., USA
• Rowing and 3x3 Basketball finals: 11 a.m., NBC
• Rowing: Finals, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Soccer: France vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Swimming and men's gymnastics: 7 p.m., NBC
• Water polo: USA vs. Hungary, 6 p.m., USA
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
• TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
