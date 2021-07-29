Today on TV
GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour, The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., Baily Sports South
• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA draft, Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• NBA draft, Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., 10 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Men's Basketball (Group C), Spain vs. Argentina, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN
• Men's Golf (Round 2), 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Women's Gymnastics (All-Around Event), 7 p.m., NBC
• Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals), 7 p.m., NBC
• Men's and Women's Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds), 7 p.m., NBC
• Men's and Women's Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds), 7 p.m., NBC
• Women's Beach Volleyball (Pool B), U.S. vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Women's Volleyball (Group B), U.S. vs. Turkey, 7:45 p.m., USA
• Women's Rugby, U.S. vs. Australia, 8 p.m., CNBC
• Men's & Women's Rowing (Eights, Singles Finals), 8 p.m., CNBC
• Men's and Women's BMX Racing (Finals), 9 p.m., CNBC
• Men's Volleyball (Pool B), U.S. vs. Brazil, 9:55 p.m., CNBC
• Women's Basketball (Group B), U.S. vs. Japan, 11:30 p.m., USA
• Women's Trampoline (Final), midnight, CNBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa do Brasil, ABCRN at Flamengo, Round of 16 1st Leg, 6 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Qatar vs. U.S., Semifinal, Houston, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal, Houston, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., 93.9-FM
