Today on TV

GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour, The ISPS Handa World Invitational, First Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, 8 a.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., Baily Sports South

• Washington at Philadelphia, noon, MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• NBA draft, Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN

• NBA draft, Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., 10 p.m., ESPN

OLYMPICS

• Men's Basketball (Group C), Spain vs. Argentina, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN

• Men's Golf (Round 2), 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• Women's Gymnastics (All-Around Event), 7 p.m., NBC

• Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals), 7 p.m., NBC

• Men's and Women's Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds), 7 p.m., NBC

• Men's and Women's Track and Field (Qualifying Rounds), 7 p.m., NBC

• Women's Beach Volleyball (Pool B), U.S. vs. Netherlands, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Women's Volleyball (Group B), U.S. vs. Turkey, 7:45 p.m., USA

• Women's Rugby, U.S. vs. Australia, 8 p.m., CNBC

• Men's & Women's Rowing (Eights, Singles Finals), 8 p.m., CNBC

• Men's and Women's BMX Racing (Finals), 9 p.m., CNBC

• Men's Volleyball (Pool B), U.S. vs. Brazil, 9:55 p.m., CNBC

• Women's Basketball (Group B), U.S. vs. Japan, 11:30 p.m., USA

• Women's Trampoline (Final), midnight, CNBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa do Brasil, ABCRN at Flamengo, Round of 16 1st Leg, 6 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Qatar vs. U.S., Semifinal, Houston, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. Canada, Semifinal, Houston, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., 93.9-FM

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.