Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, , 6:55 a.m. (ESPNU), 9:55 a.m. (ESPN2)
• W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, 12:15 p.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 2 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 8 p.m., FS1
CFL FOOTBALL
• British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS1), 3:30 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Minnesota at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship, 1:55 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez, 8:55 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Seattle at LAFC, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, 6:45 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• TBT Tournament: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV
• New York at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 8:30 a.m., USA
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 7: Killer 3's vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Tri-State, noon, CBS
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S. Junior Women's Amateur, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: The Vanderbilt Handicap and Jim Dandy Stakes, noon, FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Milwaukee at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
• St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX
• Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at LA Angels, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m., ABC
TBT BASKETBALL
• Semifinal, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
TRACK AND FIELD
• ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Seattle at Washington, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Arizona at Atlanta. 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
