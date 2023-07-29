AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, 11:30 a.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, 2 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, 8 a.m. (CNBC) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (FS2) and 12:30 p.m. (FS1)
• Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, 2 p.m., FOX
MLB
• LA Angels at Toronto, 2 p.m., MLBN
• Detroit at Miami, 3 p.m., FS1
• Boston at San Francisco, 6 p.m., FOX
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., CBSSN
• CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa, 6 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, 2:30 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, 5 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, 7:30 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, 11:30 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Semifinal, 6 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, 2 p.m., USA
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial (Taped), 11 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, 7:30 a.m. (CNBC) and 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Texas at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at Baltimore, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, 11 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 11 a.m., USA
• Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, 7:55 p.m., ESPN2
• Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, 2 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, 2 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, 4:30 a.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• FINA: World Swimming Championships (Taped), 4 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota at Connecticut, noon, CBSSN
• New York at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sunday on radio
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, 2 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, 2 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, 5 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, 5 a.m., FS1
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• LA Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
