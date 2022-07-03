Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, 2 p.m., USA
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB
• NY Yankees at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, 3 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Final, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m. (ESPN), noon (ABC)
USFL
• USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, 6:30 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Washington at Connecticut, noon, ESPN
• Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBATV
• New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COMPETITIVE EATING
• 2022 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
MLB
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
MEN'S SOCCER
• USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m. (ESPN), 10 a.m. (ESPN2)
WNBA
• Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
