Braves Reds Baseball

Adam Duvall and the Braves start a series against the Cardinals on Monday. [AARON DOSTER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Lenovo British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, 2 p.m., USA

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 7 a.m., USA

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1

MLB

• NY Yankees at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: LA Lakers at Golden State, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, 3 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Final, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Orlando vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m. (ESPN), noon (ABC)

USFL

• USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, 6:30 p.m., FOX

WNBA

• Washington at Connecticut, noon, ESPN

• Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBATV

• New York at Los Angeles, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

COMPETITIVE EATING

• 2022 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

MEN'S SOCCER

• USL Championship: San Diego at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m. (ESPN), 10 a.m. (ESPN2)

WNBA

• Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN

Monday on radio

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

