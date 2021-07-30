Today on TV
GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, 8 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m., ESPN
• CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, 8:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
OLYMPICS
• Archery (men), 8 p.m., CNBC
• Beach volleyball (men), U.S. vs. Qatar, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Beach volleyball (women), U.S. vs. Brazil, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Beach volleyball (women), 7 p.m., NBC
• Soccer (women), U.S. vs. Netherlands (quarterfinal), 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Swimming (men's and women's finals), 7 p.m., NBC
• Triathlon (mixed relay), 5:30 p.m., USA
• Volleyball (men), ROC vs. France, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Volleyball (women), U.S. vs. ROC, 9:10 p.m., CNBC
TENNIS
• Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 2, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 4: From New Orleans, 2 p.m., CBS
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m. (FOX) and 9 p.m. (FS1)
GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, 11 a.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., FS1
• Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
OLYMPICS
• Basketball (men), Austria vs. Germany, 9:30 a.m., USA
• Basketball, tennis, volleyball: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., NBC
• Beach volleyball, swimming, track and field and more, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NBC
• Soccer (men), Teams TBD (quarterfinal), 4 p.m., USA
• Track and field (women's shot put final and more), 7 p.m., USA
• Volleyball, China vs. Italy, 8 a.m., USA
• Volleyball, Serbia vs. Brazil, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Water polo, Croatia vs. Serbia, 3:15 p.m., USA
• Water polo, U.S. vs. Hungary, 6 p.m., USA
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
• TBT: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Boeheim's Army, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
• TBT: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• TBT: The Money Team vs. Blue Collar U, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday on Radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
