Ozzie Albies baseball

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves have a three-game series this weekend against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. [MARY ALTAFFER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

Today on TV

GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, 8 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Treanor, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Warden vs. Team Arsenault, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Orlando City SC, 7 p.m., ESPN

• CPL: Calvary FC at Pacific FC, 8:30 p.m., FS2

• MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN

OLYMPICS

• Archery (men), 8 p.m., CNBC

• Beach volleyball (men), U.S. vs. Qatar, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Beach volleyball (women), U.S. vs. Brazil, 7 p.m., CNBC

• Beach volleyball (women), 7 p.m., NBC

• Soccer (women), U.S. vs. Netherlands (quarterfinal), 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Swimming (men's and women's finals), 7 p.m., NBC

• Triathlon (mixed relay), 5:30 p.m., USA

• Volleyball (men), ROC vs. France, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Volleyball (women), U.S. vs. ROC, 9:10 p.m., CNBC

TENNIS

• Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 1, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinal 2, 9 a.m., TENNIS

• Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinal 4, 7 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 4: From New Orleans, 2 p.m., CBS

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m. (FOX) and 9 p.m. (FS1)

GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, 11 a.m., FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., FS1

• Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

OLYMPICS

• Basketball (men), Austria vs. Germany, 9:30 a.m., USA

• Basketball, tennis, volleyball: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., NBC

• Beach volleyball, swimming, track and field and more, 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., NBC

• Soccer (men), Teams TBD (quarterfinal), 4 p.m., USA

• Track and field (women's shot put final and more), 7 p.m., USA

• Volleyball, China vs. Italy, 8 a.m., USA

• Volleyball, Serbia vs. Brazil, 11:30 a.m., USA

• Water polo, Croatia vs. Serbia, 3:15 p.m., USA

• Water polo, U.S. vs. Hungary, 6 p.m., USA

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

• TBT: Aftershocks vs. Florida TNT, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Boeheim's Army, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN

• TBT: Sideline Cancer vs. Team 23, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• TBT: The Money Team vs. Blue Collar U, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday on Radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

