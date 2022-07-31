Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM World Superbike: Round 6, 11 a.m., CNBC
• NRX: Round 2, noon, CNBC
• NHRA: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, 3 p.m., FOX
CYCLING
• UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, 8:30 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, 2 p.m., CNBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon (FS1), 1:30 p.m. (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
MLB BASEBALL
• Milwaukee at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN
SAILING
• Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, 5 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
• Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Umag-ATP Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• Atlanta-ATP Final, 6 p.m., TENNIS
MEN'S SELECT HOCKEY
• U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, 4 p.m., NHLN
• U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, 8 p.m., NHLN
WNBA
• Chicago at Connecticut, noon, NBATV
• Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas at Indiana, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Minnesota at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.