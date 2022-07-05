Braves Moves Baseball

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario bats against the Cincinnati Reds during a baseball game April 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Rosario has been activated from the injured list and is starting in left field against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 107 miles, Dunkirk to Calais, France, 7 a.m., USA

MLB

• Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Toronto at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: Golden State vs. Miami, San Francisco, 2 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Lakers, San Francisco, 4:30 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, 7 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, 7 a.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.