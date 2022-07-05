Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 4, 107 miles, Dunkirk to Calais, France, 7 a.m., USA
MLB
• Seattle at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m., TBS
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Toronto at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Golden State vs. Miami, San Francisco, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Lakers, San Francisco, 4:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, 7 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, 7 a.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
