Britain Wimbledon Tennis

Rafael Nadal competes in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday. [KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France, 7 a.m., USA

MLB

• Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Toronto at Oakland, 4 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, 2 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Chicago at Minnesota, noon, NBATV

• Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.