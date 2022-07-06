Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The Anthony Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, 96 miles, Lille to Arenberg, France, 7 a.m., USA
MLB
• Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Oakland, 4 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Philadelphia at Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Austria, Group A, 2 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Chicago at Minnesota, noon, NBATV
• Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
