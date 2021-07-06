Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 10, Albertville to Valence, 119 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN
GOLF
• The Match: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, 4:30 p.m., TBS, TNT and TRUTV
MLB
• Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports South
• N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 1, 8 p.m., ABC
SOCCER
• UEFA European Championships: Italy vs. Spain, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. French Guiana, Preliminary Round - Second Round, 3 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Bermuda, Preliminary Round - Second Round, 6 p.m., FS2
• Copa América: Argentina vs. Colombia, Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guadeloupe, Preliminary Round - Second Round, 8:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTA Tennis: Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
