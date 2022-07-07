Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The Carter Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN
• NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis at Utah, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN
Today on radio
MLB
• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
