Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The Carter Division Finals, 7 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France, 7 a.m., USA

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF 

• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MLB 

• Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN

• NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA 

• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Memphis at Utah, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Houston vs. Orlando, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL 

• 2022 NHL Draft: Round 1, 6 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Championship, noon, ESPN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

