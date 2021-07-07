Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLBN
• Boston at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
• 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTA Tennis: Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2
WNBA
• Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., FM-93.9
