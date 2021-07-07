Montreal Canadiens hockey

The Montreal Canadiens will try to preserve their season when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals at 7 tonight on NBC. [RYAN REMIORZ/THE CANADIAN PRESS]

 Ryan Remiorz - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

Today on TV

CYCLING

• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, noon, MLBN

• Boston at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN

• 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show, 9 p.m., ESPN

• Washington at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 5, 7 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTA Tennis: Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds, 4 and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., ESPN and ESPN2

WNBA

• Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., FM-93.9

