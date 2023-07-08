Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 5:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, 7 p.m., USA
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa (Welterweights),8:30 p.m., SHO
CFL FOOTBALL
• Ottawa at Hamilton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Second Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon and 7 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FOX
• NY Mets at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Miami vs. Boston, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: New York vs. Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Detroit vs. Orlando, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Indiana vs. Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Panama vs. Qatar, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, 7 a.m. (ESPN) and noon (ABC)
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: Outdoor Championships, 8 p.m., CNBC
WNBA
• WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, noon, ESPN
• Seattle at New York, 1 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, 6 p.m., USA
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
CFL
• Montreal at B.C., 6 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, 6:05 a.m., USA
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LIV Golf League: Final Round (Taped), noon, CW
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., (NBC)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (FS1) and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Seattle at Houston, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• MLB First-Year Player Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN and MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS1
• CPL: Forge FC at York United FC, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, 3 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 7 a.m. (ESPN) and noon (ABC)
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: Outdoor Championships, 8 p.m., CNBC
WNBA
• Washington at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• 2023 Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m. (ESPN2) and 7 a.m. (ESPN)
