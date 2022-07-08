Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 4 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., 3 p.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (taped), 6:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: Dallas vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
• NHL draft: Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec, 10 a.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• The America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 4 p.m., FS2
• The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 6:50 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, 7 a.m., ESPN
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 4 p.m., USA
• Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, 7 p.m., CBS
BOXING
• WBC Championship: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), Brooklyn, N.Y., 8 p.m., SHO
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland, 7 a.m., USA
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 11 a.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 11 a.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev., 1:30 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., FOX
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Portland at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London, 8 a.m., ESPN
• ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (taped), 2 p.m., ABC
WNBA
• WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
