Today on TV
CYCLING
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, 5:30 a.m. Friday, NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, noon and 6 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 11 a.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at San Diego (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2, 8 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
• WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.