Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m., GOLF

• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA, The Belmont Stakes Draw, 10:30 a.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY

• World Championship, Italy vs. U.S., Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia, 8 a.m., NHLN

• World Championship, Russia vs. Belarus, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia, noon, NHLN

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FS1

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO

• L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Playoff, Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Playoff, Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 5, 8 p.m., NBATV

• Western Conference Playoff, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Stanley Cup Playoff, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa Do Brasil, Vasco da Gama at Boavista, 3rd Round Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round, Paris, 4 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Phoenix at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

• Indiana at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Chattanooga at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

