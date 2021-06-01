Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m., GOLF
• NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA, The Belmont Stakes Draw, 10:30 a.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY
• World Championship, Italy vs. U.S., Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia, 8 a.m., NHLN
• World Championship, Russia vs. Belarus, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia, noon, NHLN
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSSO
• L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Playoff, Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Playoff, Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 5, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Western Conference Playoff, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Stanley Cup Playoff, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa Do Brasil, Vasco da Gama at Boavista, 3rd Round Leg 1, 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round, Paris, 4 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Indiana at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Chattanooga at Rocket City, 6:35 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
