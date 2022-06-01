Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, 6 p.m., TNT, TRU
MLB
• San Diego at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FS1
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1, 7:10 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.