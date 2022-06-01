French Open 053122

The French Open continues Wednesday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA National Championships: Team Match Play National Championship, 4 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• Capital One's The Match: Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen, 6 p.m., TNT, TRU

MLB

• San Diego at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN

• LA Angels at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FS1

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 1, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Scotland vs. Ukraine, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Italy vs. Argentina, Final, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Morocco, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Indiana at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m., FM-93.9

